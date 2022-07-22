Short Interest in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Drops By 19.2%

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NVT stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

