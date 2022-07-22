Shyft Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $311,093.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,576,286 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

