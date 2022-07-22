Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 42,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 124,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

