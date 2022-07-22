Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.82

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 50219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMT shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

Sierra Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$137.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

