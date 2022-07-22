SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $8.50. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 20,395 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
