SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $8.50. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 20,395 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.