Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $23.60 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $23.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.45. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.79.

SBNY stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

