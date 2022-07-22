Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 6,160 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,871,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.