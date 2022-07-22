Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.