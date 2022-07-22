Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

