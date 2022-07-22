SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One SingularDTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $177,612.76 and approximately $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Profile
SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.
Buying and Selling SingularDTV
