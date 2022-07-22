SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SJW stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

