SKALE Network Hits Market Cap of $207.56 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $207.56 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,534.82 or 1.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

