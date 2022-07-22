Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 7.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 75,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,879,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

