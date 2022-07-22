Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 7.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. 75,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,879,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

