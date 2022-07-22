Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.
Skylight Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SLHGP opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.