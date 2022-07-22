Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ SLHGP opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

