SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLG opened at $48.04 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.