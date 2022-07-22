SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,171. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.60%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 165.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.