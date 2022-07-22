Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.63.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.54 and a 12-month high of C$41.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

