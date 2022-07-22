SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 171,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,319 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SLM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after purchasing an additional 634,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,301,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

