Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

