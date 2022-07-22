Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $106,715.32 and approximately $154.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000603 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

