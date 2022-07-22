Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,047 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 8,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,402. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

