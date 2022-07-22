Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.88. 818,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,534,362. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

