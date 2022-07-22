Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.56. 145,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 92,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Snam Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Snam Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.