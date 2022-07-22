Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

