Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Huber Research cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.31.

Snap Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

