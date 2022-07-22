Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $11.57. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 3,039,949 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap Trading Down 34.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,004,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

