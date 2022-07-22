Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $11.57. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 3,039,949 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,004,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

