Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

SON opened at $62.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

