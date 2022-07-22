Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $67.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 645,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.