SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,085.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 113.5% higher against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $54,346.57 and $17,085.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.21 or 0.99886411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00045708 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023405 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

