Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.