SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,908.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $53,945.11 and approximately $102,908.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00032774 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
