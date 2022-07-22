SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,969,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

