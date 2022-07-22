SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

