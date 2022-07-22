SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

