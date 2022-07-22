SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 618,717 shares.The stock last traded at $121.97 and had previously closed at $121.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

