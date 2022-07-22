Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.44. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

