Spore Reaches Market Capitalization of $769,986.78 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Spore has a total market capitalization of $769,986.78 and approximately $4,279.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.63 or 1.00066628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

