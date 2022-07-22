Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index Sells 900 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $18,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.4 %

Squarespace stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $59.37.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Squarespace by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Squarespace by 207.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.