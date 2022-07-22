St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,370

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,370 ($16.38) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($20.92) to GBX 1,550 ($18.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.13) to GBX 1,420 ($16.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,767 ($21.12) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,589.33 ($19.00).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,185 ($14.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,054 ($12.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.83). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,349.90. The company has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,278.85.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

