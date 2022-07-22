STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after buying an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,520,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,231,000 after buying an additional 235,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

