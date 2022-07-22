Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

