Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 254,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 131,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

