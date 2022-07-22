Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.08), with a volume of 1294651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.07).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £368.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.97.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

In other news, insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($10,878.66).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

