Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.08), with a volume of 1294651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.07).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £368.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.97.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
Featured Articles
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.