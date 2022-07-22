State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,669 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $52,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

