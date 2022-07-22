State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 9,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $118,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 756,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,278,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

