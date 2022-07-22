State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,269 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

TXN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.30. 94,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

