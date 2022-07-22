State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $150.10 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,420,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $150,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,420,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

