State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $90.29 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $90,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,461. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

