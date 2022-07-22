State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 73,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 807,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

