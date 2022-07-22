State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 643 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $68,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.27. 4,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,811. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $623.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.05.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.